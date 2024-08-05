ADVERTISEMENT
Sani imposes 24-hour curfew in Kaduna & Zaria after protests turn violent

News Agency Of Nigeria

Citizens are advised to remain indoors while security forces continue to work to maintain safety and security.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]
Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]

The Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Aruwan said; “The Kaduna State Security Council under the leadership of Gov. Uba Sani, following a review of the security situation in the State, hereby notifies the citizens of the following:

"There is sufficient evidence to clearly indicate that the ongoing protest has been hijacked by criminal elements who have resorted to looting of shops and destruction of private and public property.

"In view of this unfortunate development, the Kaduna State Security Council has unanimously resolved to impose a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria Metropolises and environs with immediate effect.

“Citizens are advised to remain indoors while security forces continue to work to maintain safety and security.

“Monitoring will be sustained for review of the curfew as required,” Aruwan said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

