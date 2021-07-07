Return home - Army urges fleeing residents of A’Ibom communities

He said that adequate security had been restored after the crisis that engulfed the communities in March.

Inuwa said that the free medical exercise was in commemoration of the 2021 edition of Nigerian Army Day of Celebration.

He said that the exercise was aimed at supporting the health needs of the people, stressing “we are happy that the people have confidence in the army.

“They are just coming out of a security challenge. This exercise will support them hugely; we are happy at the turnout."

In his address at the occasion, Chairman, Essien Udim Local Government Council, Mr Anthony Luke, commended the army for the gesture.

Luke, represented by a former Chairman of the council, Mr John Ekanem, described the crisis that engulfed the area as an unnecessary distraction.

“We appreciate the army for this gesture; the community is happy that they have been remembered.

“We thank you for the assurance of security; our people can now sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one of the residents, Mrs Patricia Inyang, a widow, described the exercise as a demonstration of kindness to the community by the army.

“I had been in a bad state of health for several months; this exercise has enlivened my spirit; I feel better and happier now,” she said.