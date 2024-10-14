Lagos residents in panic as 2-storey building collapses

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident, which occurred around 8:45 a.m., and officials reported no casualties.

Eyewitnesses and online footage captured when the building crumbled, prompting nearby residents to flee.

LASEMA's Head of Public Affairs, Mr Nosa Okunbor, verified the collapse in an official statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"LASEMA Response Teams in Search and Rescue Operation is at a self-collapsed building on Amusu Street, Baale Bus Stop, Orile Iganmu. No casualties and updates to follow," he stated.

According to Punch Online, an anonymous LASEMA official explained that the building had been evacuated before it gave way, which prevented any injuries.

"I can confirm to you that the incident happened this morning but there were no casualties. An evacuation already took place before the collapse," the official disclosed, highlighting the proactive measures that averted potential tragedy.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived on-site to assess the structural failure and secure the area. This latest incident adds to a worrying trend of building collapses in Lagos.

In May, a four-storey building fell on Lagos Island, trapping several individuals, while in July, a family narrowly escaped harm when their living quarters caved in on Oyinlola Street, Iyana Ipaja.

ADVERTISEMENT