ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos residents in panic as 2-storey building collapses

Segun Adeyemi

As authorities investigate the causes, Lagos residents are calling for stricter building regulations to prevent future disasters.

An illustrative image of a collapsed building. [Getty Images]
An illustrative image of a collapsed building. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident, which occurred around 8:45 a.m., and officials reported no casualties.

Eyewitnesses and online footage captured when the building crumbled, prompting nearby residents to flee.

LASEMA's Head of Public Affairs, Mr Nosa Okunbor, verified the collapse in an official statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"LASEMA Response Teams in Search and Rescue Operation is at a self-collapsed building on Amusu Street, Baale Bus Stop, Orile Iganmu. No casualties and updates to follow," he stated.

According to Punch Online, an anonymous LASEMA official explained that the building had been evacuated before it gave way, which prevented any injuries.

"I can confirm to you that the incident happened this morning but there were no casualties. An evacuation already took place before the collapse," the official disclosed, highlighting the proactive measures that averted potential tragedy.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived on-site to assess the structural failure and secure the area. This latest incident adds to a worrying trend of building collapses in Lagos.

In May, a four-storey building fell on Lagos Island, trapping several individuals, while in July, a family narrowly escaped harm when their living quarters caved in on Oyinlola Street, Iyana Ipaja.

ADVERTISEMENT

As authorities investigate the causes, Lagos residents are calling for stricter building regulations to prevent future disasters.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger Govt unveils plans to cut housing costs for residents to build at their pace

Niger Govt unveils plans to cut housing costs for residents to build at their pace

RCCG overseer Adeboye appoints ex-UNILAG VC as Redeemer’s University pro-chancellor

RCCG overseer Adeboye appoints ex-UNILAG VC as Redeemer’s University pro-chancellor

'I can't afford eggs anymore' - Ex-gov laments over economic hardship

'I can't afford eggs anymore' - Ex-gov laments over economic hardship

Federal lawmaker renovates 3 schools in Aba to boost education sector

Federal lawmaker renovates 3 schools in Aba to boost education sector

Lagos residents in panic as 2-storey building collapses

Lagos residents in panic as 2-storey building collapses

LASEMA confirms no casualties in Orile-Iganmu building collapse

LASEMA confirms no casualties in Orile-Iganmu building collapse

Fayose urges Atiku to step aside - 'Peter Obi now voice of opposition'

Fayose urges Atiku to step aside - 'Peter Obi now voice of opposition'

Oluwo wants to be addressed as 'His Imperial Majesty'

Oluwo wants to be addressed as 'His Imperial Majesty'

Fayose on Wike’s threats - 'A strong governor has nothing to fear'

Fayose on Wike’s threats - 'A strong governor has nothing to fear'

Pulse Sports

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men can have breast cancer, both genders should go for screening - Expert

Men can have breast cancer too, both genders should regularly get screened – Expert

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu finally breaks silence on Rivers crisis as tension escalates

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3.

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3

Supreme Court of Nigeria

Supreme Court to hear 16 State Govs' suit challenging EFCC’s legality on Oct 22