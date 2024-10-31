Reps want sales of alcohol, illicit drugs banned in motor parks

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to extend its services to the parks and carry out random tests for drivers to ensure that they were not under any influence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Abbas Adigun (PDP-Oyo) at the plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion earlier, Adigun said that consumption of psychoactive drugs and alcoholic drinks could increase the risk of motor accidents, leading to loss of driving coordination, poor judgement, poor vision and consequently, loss of lives and property.

He said that it was a global practice that alcohol and other substances that could be abused were limited to pubs and not in parks and public transport areas.

According to the lawmakers, motor parks have become sales points of alcohol and illicit drugs where drivers, before their take-off, consumed the substances, thereby endangering the lives of passengers.

Adigun said that alcoholic beverages were freely available and openly displayed at motor parks, except for narcotic drugs that were usually traded and consumed clandestinely.

“Many drivers take alcohol or hard drugs before embarking on their journey simply because they are being sold at the motor parks, thereby endangering the lives of passengers and pedestrians,” he said.

The house urged transport business owners with private parks to discourage sales of alcoholic drinks in their parks.

The legislators urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to beam its searchlight on motor parks across the country to arrest and prosecute dealers and consumers of illicit drugs.