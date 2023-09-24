ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps vows to ensure enrollment of 14m out-of-school children

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aliyu said the house would also ensure that 16.5 million Nigerians were lifted out of poverty, which would ensure the return of out-of-school children to schools.

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)
Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

Recommended articles

Rep. Almustapha Aliyu, the Chairman, House Committee on Alternative Education, said this in Abuja on Sunday.

He said out-of-school children would be trained with relevant skills to become productive, adding that it was targeted at addressing public education by tackling poverty and value gaps.

He said this would be in partnership with relevant government agencies, adding that the intervention was aimed at improving access to education for all Nigerian children.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, according to him, is in line with the aspirations of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs-4) on qualitative and inclusive education for all.

According to him, the project is tagged ‘Nigeria Mass Reduction of Out-of-School Children and Youth Project’ (NiMPROP), and it is proposed to last for a period of four years.

He said it would significantly reduce the number of out-of-school children through the non-formal accelerated education system and other alternative schooling programmes.

“The government agencies that the committee is working with include the National Commission for Almajiri and out-of-school Children, the National Commission for Mass Literacy.

Others include Adult and Non-Formal Education and the National Commission for Nomadic Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the house would also ensure that 16.5 million Nigerians were lifted out of poverty, which would ensure the return of out-of-school children to schools.

Aliyu said the committee had several engagements with the relevant agencies in the past week with favourable responses.

He said the necessary machinery had been put in place for the actualisation of the intervention as the house reconvened from its annual recess on September 26.

He said part of the initiatives was to ensure the significant reduction of poverty in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Taraba govt approves ₦50k medical allowance for teaching corps members

Taraba govt approves ₦50k medical allowance for teaching corps members

Reps vows to ensure enrollment of 14m out-of-school children

Reps vows to ensure enrollment of 14m out-of-school children

Nigeria has only 84 paediatric dentists to over 200m population – Dentists

Nigeria has only 84 paediatric dentists to over 200m population – Dentists

FCT residents decry rising insecurity, demand urgent action

FCT residents decry rising insecurity, demand urgent action

Cross River gorillas will boost local tourism if protected - Wild Africa Fund

Cross River gorillas will boost local tourism if protected - Wild Africa Fund

Over 4,000 Nigerians rotting in jail over inability to pay fines - Minister

Over 4,000 Nigerians rotting in jail over inability to pay fines - Minister

Tribunal to deliver judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu's election Monday

Tribunal to deliver judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu's election Monday

Kebbi govt begs residents to be patient amid lingering power outage

Kebbi govt begs residents to be patient amid lingering power outage

We will use Igbo Day to reflect on our origin, existence, says group

We will use Igbo Day to reflect on our origin, existence, says group

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley