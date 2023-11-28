Reps threaten to hand over NCAA management to EFCC over missing ₦43bn revenue

Rep. James Faleke, Chairman, House Committee on Finance, issued the notice in Abuja on Monday, during the ongoing interactive session with revenue generating agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the records provided by Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) revealed that 16 million passengers were transported by local airlines in 2022. It revealed that three million passengers were transported by international airlines.

NAN gathered that ₦1.28 trillion was realised from tickets sold to international passengers, out of which ₦64 billion represented five per cent shared by the five regulatory agencies in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also confirmed that the ADR16 documents, managed by Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), showed that total of 14,572,614 passengers were airlifted by local airlines in 2021.

From the documents submitted to the Committee, NCAA declared ₦12.7 billion revenue from the share of the gross revenue allotted to regulatory agencies in the industry.

The lawmaker, however, said the amount was below the computed gross revenue share received by NCAA worth ₦66 billion realised from both revenues accrued from local and international travels for 2022.

The breakdown of NCAA’s revenue share showed that ₦31 billion was realised from local passengers. Also, ₦35.85 billion was realised from international flights for the period under review.

According to the records provided to the Committee, 5% of all tickets sold to local and international airlines were distributed among five regulatory agencies. Breakdown of the sharing formula showed that 56% of the amount is for NCAA, 22% is for Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

ADVERTISEMENT

9% is for Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), 7% is for Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT). Meanwhile, 6% is for Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB). Faleke also alleged that the agency was having outstanding of ₦8 billion revenue undeclared from revenue accrued from international passengers for 2022.

In his response to various allegations, the NCAA representatives, Captain Ibrahim Dambazau and Abubakar Gachi explained that some local airlines were working for the agency. They added that the affected airline operators were indebted to NCAA.