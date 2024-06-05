ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps initiate in-depth inquiry into killing of soldiers in Abia

Segun Adeyemi

The motion to open an investigation was adopted by Hon. Abubakar Makki Yalleman.

House of Reps
House of Reps

Recommended articles

The House adopted a motion of urgent public importance, proposed by Hon. Abubakar Makki Yalleman, directing its Defence committees to collaborate with the Armed Forces to ensure a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Yalleman expressed sorrow over the senseless and brutal killing of military personnel on peace missions, noting that such incidents have become increasingly common across the country.

He stated that the practice of attacking and killing military personnel often involves ambushes on military formations, including checkpoints and routine patrols.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed sorrow over the recent violent attack on military personnel at a checkpoint at Obikabia Junction in Aba, Abia state, where suspected gunmen brutally killed five soldiers.

He noted that the attackers also destroyed and burned the military vehicles at the checkpoint, while some soldiers narrowly escaped with gunshot wounds.

He mentioned that the military personnel were on a peace mission, serving their country and ensuring the security of lives and property in the area.

He warned that such attacks on military personnel by gunmen in the South East and other parts of Nigeria could lower the morale of the armed forces, put the lives and property of Nigerians at risk, and negatively impact the fight against insecurity, which has seen some progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also cautioned that these attacks might provoke retaliatory actions by the military, potentially causing significant collateral damage.

Contributing to the discussion, the House Committee on Defence chairman, Hon. Babajimi Benson, condemned the attacks on military and security formations as provocative and harmful to the Armed Forces, which he described as a valuable asset that sacrifices much for the country’s defence.

He praised President Bola Tinubu for his swift response and demanded that those responsible be apprehended and brought to justice.

Gagdi said, “We must educate our people and deal with those killing our security men on a daily basis. We want our people to do their business in an atmosphere of peace, but killing our security men is not acceptable.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sultan directs Muslims to look for Crescent of Dhul-Hijjah from Thursday

Sultan directs Muslims to look for Crescent of Dhul-Hijjah from Thursday

Tinubu greets Pastor Kumuyi at 83

Tinubu greets Pastor Kumuyi at 83

Prioritise our welfare - IDPs appeal to Tinubu

Prioritise our welfare - IDPs appeal to Tinubu

Wike inaugurates Goodluck Jonathan Way, promises Tinubu to complete 2nd phase

Wike inaugurates Goodluck Jonathan Way, promises Tinubu to complete 2nd phase

16 vessels to berth at Lagos ports

16 vessels to berth at Lagos ports

Reps demand living wage for workers, fault labour for shutting down national grid

Reps demand living wage for workers, fault labour for shutting down national grid

Doctors issue Lagos govt 3-week ultimatum on CONMESS wage

Doctors issue Lagos govt 3-week ultimatum on CONMESS wage

Security guard sent to prison for allegedly beating man to death with stick

Security guard sent to prison for allegedly beating man to death with stick

No mass killing in South-East - Nigerian Army debunks Simon Ekpa's claim

No mass killing in South-East - Nigerian Army debunks Simon Ekpa's claim

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

My saddest moment is when bandits attack any community in my state - Katsina Gov

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban

Gunmen attack Army outpost in Abia [Premium Times]

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia