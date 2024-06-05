Reps initiate in-depth inquiry into killing of soldiers in Abia

The House adopted a motion of urgent public importance, proposed by Hon. Abubakar Makki Yalleman, directing its Defence committees to collaborate with the Armed Forces to ensure a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Yalleman expressed sorrow over the senseless and brutal killing of military personnel on peace missions, noting that such incidents have become increasingly common across the country.

He stated that the practice of attacking and killing military personnel often involves ambushes on military formations, including checkpoints and routine patrols.

Reps sympathise with Nigerian Army

He expressed sorrow over the recent violent attack on military personnel at a checkpoint at Obikabia Junction in Aba, Abia state, where suspected gunmen brutally killed five soldiers.

He noted that the attackers also destroyed and burned the military vehicles at the checkpoint, while some soldiers narrowly escaped with gunshot wounds.

He mentioned that the military personnel were on a peace mission, serving their country and ensuring the security of lives and property in the area.

He warned that such attacks on military personnel by gunmen in the South East and other parts of Nigeria could lower the morale of the armed forces, put the lives and property of Nigerians at risk, and negatively impact the fight against insecurity, which has seen some progress.

He also cautioned that these attacks might provoke retaliatory actions by the military, potentially causing significant collateral damage.

Contributing to the discussion, the House Committee on Defence chairman, Hon. Babajimi Benson, condemned the attacks on military and security formations as provocative and harmful to the Armed Forces, which he described as a valuable asset that sacrifices much for the country’s defence.

He praised President Bola Tinubu for his swift response and demanded that those responsible be apprehended and brought to justice.