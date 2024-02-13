ADVERTISEMENT
House of Reps considers fresh bill seeking creation of 3 states in South-West

Bayo Wahab

The bill seeks to increase the number of states in the South-West region to nine.

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

The bill sponsored by Oluwole Oke, the lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, Osun State, seek the creation of Oke-Ogun, Ijebu and Ife-Ijesa states.

If the bill titled “A Bill for an Act to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)” is legislated on and becomes law, it will increase the number of states in the South-West region from six to nine.

The draft of the bill proposed the creation of Oke-Ogun, Ijebu and Ife-Ijesa states with their capitals in Iseyin, Ijebu Ode and Ile-Ife respectively.

The bill also proposed a reduction in the number of local government areas in the states from which the new states would be carved.

As proposed, Oke Ogun state would have 12 local government areas, including Olorunsogo, Irepo, Oorerelope, Ogbomosho North, Ogbomosho South, Saki-East, Saki-West, Atisbo, Itesiwaju, Iwajowa, Kajola and Iseyin.

When created, Ijebu State would be made up of Ijebu East, Ijebu North-East, Ijebu Ode, Ikenne, Odogbolu, Ogun Waterside, Remo North and Sagamu LGAs. The proposed capital city for Ijebu State is Ijebu Ode.

While Ife Ijesa State with 11 local government areas would comprise Atakunmosa East, Atakunmosa West, Boluwaduro, Ife Central, Ife East, Ife North, Ife South, Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Oboku and Oriade.

House of Reps considers fresh bill seeking creation of 3 states in South-West

