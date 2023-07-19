ADVERTISEMENT
Reps asks FG to revive mass transit schemes to cushion subsidy removal effects

News Agency Of Nigeria

The legislator said that millions of commuters face difficulties in commuting due to insufficient mass transit vehicles.

House of Reps
House of Reps

The call is sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion, jointly sponsored by Rep. Olumide Osoba, Rep. Kama Nkemkanma and Princess Miriam Onuoha.

Moving the motion earlier, Osoba said that sequel to the removal of subsidy on refined petroleum products and the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), the cost of transportation of humans, goods and services had more than doubled.

According to the lawmaker, in some instances the cost of transportation has tripled, thereby causing untold hardships to majority of Nigerians.

“We are concerned that the Federal Government’s Urban Mass Transit Scheme and the Public Mass Transit Revolving Fund Scheme have failed to address transportation challenges in Nigeria.

“In 2016, the schemes, which employed 50,000 Nigerians, failed to provide adequate employment opportunities.

“We are also aware that the Abuja Bus Service (ABS), established in 1984 by the then Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory, later transformed into the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company Limited (AUMTCO), aimed to develop an environmentally-friendly, sustainable urban public transport system in the Federal Capital Territory.

“We are worried that the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company Limited, Nigeria’s largest bus transportation company, has failed to provide the best value for money and safest bus hire service.

“The N1.3billion project, intended to procure over 500 high-capacity buses for Federal Capital Territory routes, has failed to deliver desired services,” he said.

Osoba said that the Abuja Metro rail, costing US$824 million with 60 per cent funding from China, which covers 290km in six phases, commissioned in 2018, is currently not operational.

According to him, this is exposing them to dangers like harassment, kidnapping, and robbery, especially at costs higher than the primary purpose of government in ensuring citizen’s welfare, as enshrined in the Constitution.

He said providing Nigerians with efficient and affordable transport schemes will ameliorate the suffering as a result of the removal of subsidies on PMS and its attendant high prices.

The house resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the failures of the transit schemes and find sustainable solutions.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker of the house, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, mandated the committee to report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

