Rep member distributes 3,000 bags of rice to constituents in Niger

Baraje, while speaking during the symbolic presentation of the items in Minna on Saturday, said the 3,000 bags of rice, packaged in 20kgs were worth over N50 million.

Baraje, represented by Lawal Maiyaki, his Senior Legislative Aide, said the target was to reach the less privileged in the constituency during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“A lot of people are captured in the distribution template such as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), imams in Bosso and Paikoro, APC party excos, widows and youths.

“This is a festive period, we want to ensure that everybody celebrates Christmas and New Year very well,” he said.

Baraje, who represents Bosso and Paikoro Federal Constituency called on the beneficiaries to embrace the gesture in good faith and celebrate the season in love and peace.

Alhaji Ahmed Haruna, APC Party Chairman of Bosso Local Government Area, expressed appreciation to the lawmaker for fulfilling his campaign promises of touching the lives in his constituency.

“I keep telling people that the slogan of renewed politics in Nigeria, Niger and our federal constituencies has started yielding results.

“Honourable Yusuf has been doing well since he became a lawmaker and I want him to maintain the tempo while we call on others to emulate the gesture,” he said.

Also, Alhaji Bala Achi, acting APC Party of Paikoro LGA, thanked the lawmaker for assisting the less-privileged in the constituency through the distribution of food items during festive periods.