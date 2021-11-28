Renowned businessman, Sani Buhari dies at 89 in Dubai

Prominent Industrialist and businessman, Alhaji Sani Buhari Daura, is dead.
The businessman hailed from President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown.
The businessman died in Dubai in the early hours of Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the age of 89.
Buhari, who until his death was the owner of Standard Construction Company Limited and Chairman Bayajida Group, was born in Daura, Katsina State, in 1932.
In 2003, he was honoured with the Officer of the Order of the Niger.
