RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Renowned businessman, Sani Buhari dies at 89 in Dubai

Authors:

bayo wahab

The businessman hailed from President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown.

Renowned businessman, Sani Buhari dies at 89 in Dubai. (Daily Trust)
Renowned businessman, Sani Buhari dies at 89 in Dubai. (Daily Trust)

Prominent Industrialist and businessman, Alhaji Sani Buhari Daura, is dead.

Recommended articles

The businessman died in Dubai in the early hours of Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the age of 89.

Buhari, who until his death was the owner of Standard Construction Company Limited and Chairman Bayajida Group, was born in Daura, Katsina State, in 1932.

The businessman hailed from President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown.

In 2003, he was honoured with the Officer of the Order of the Niger.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Renowned businessman, Sani Buhari dies at 89 in Dubai

Renowned businessman, Sani Buhari dies at 89 in Dubai

'There was no gun duel,' Army, police dismiss reported clash in Imo

'There was no gun duel,' Army, police dismiss reported clash in Imo

COVID-19: NCDC registers 58 new infections, zero death

COVID-19: NCDC registers 58 new infections, zero death

PDP members in Enugu send SOS to Gov Ugwuanyi over party leaders' high-handedness

PDP members in Enugu send SOS to Gov Ugwuanyi over party leaders' high-handedness

China to deepen ties with Nigeria on sports, says Envoy

China to deepen ties with Nigeria on sports, says Envoy

Buhari urges universities to use FG interventions to boost research activities

Buhari urges universities to use FG interventions to boost research activities

'I didn't want to contest,' Ortom narrates how God asked him to seek re-election in 2019

'I didn't want to contest,' Ortom narrates how God asked him to seek re-election in 2019

Omicron Variant: FG advised to ban travels from South Africa

Omicron Variant: FG advised to ban travels from South Africa

Zamfara Govt to lift telecom ban on Monday

Zamfara Govt to lift telecom ban on Monday

Trending

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]