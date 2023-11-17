ADVERTISEMENT
Remi Tinubu kicks against sexual exploitation, violence in Africa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme has in attendance, the First Lady of Angola, Ana Lourenco, UN representatives and other dignitaries.

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu

Tinubu made the call in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Friday during a special Juma’at prayer organised by the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Dr Fatima Bio.

The programme was organised to honour the survivors of sexual exploitation, abuse and violence in the country ahead of the 2023 UN World Day Against Rape and Girl-Child Exploitation slated for Saturday.

The First Lady also urged victims and survivors of such menace and those who were aware of people being abused to speak up so that they could be helped.

“I am here to support my sister; I know it looks simple today but believe me, in the future, when women stand in freedom and are able to speak their minds, they will remember that one Dr Fatima walked this path.

“Women, speak up because when you speak up, your voice might help others.

“The role of first ladies is to support our husbands, but that does not mean that we can not speak up for issues that are dear to us, when you hurt one, you have hurt all of us.

“Today is not just a day of freedom for Sierra Leone, I believe it is freedom for the world, and I want to commend President Julius Maada-Bio of Sierra Leone for standing by the women.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

