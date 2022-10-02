RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Regulate, don’t ban street trading in Lagos – experts advise govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

An environment expert, Dr Ayobade Adebowale, has called on the Lagos State Government to regulate street trading to make it inclusive for benefit of both government and residents.

Regulate, don’t ban street trading in Lagos – experts advise govt.
Regulate, don’t ban street trading in Lagos – experts advise govt.

Recommended articles

The theme of the event was “Environmental and Socio-Economic Impact of Street Traders in Lagos: Problem or Economic Getaway?’’

Adebowale, from the Department of Social Work, University of Lagos, said a research by her team assessed responses and deviance to street trading prohibition laws of Lagos State.

She said street trading was still thriving and government should look for ways of making it inclusive because they were part of the informal economy, creating jobs and huge revenue.

The lead speaker said she was once a street trader and listed survival strategies of the traders from research findings to include bribing officials, hiding goods and evading arrests.

She urged government to ensure reforms captured peculiarities of the street traders, citing Tejuosho Market as examples of a project that became too expensive for ordinary traders after its remodeling.

“The street traders are still everywhere, which means the policy is not achieving its purpose.

“Street trading policy needs review, as eradication is impossible because we cannot eradicate but it can only be regulated,’’ she said.

She advised the Lagos State Government to collaborate with other state governors towards guiding them on boosting their commerce, to reduce economic migration overstretching and overwhelming Lagos infrastructure.

Citing global examples, she urged government to protect traders from harassment and checkmate illegal revenue collection by touts and several other syndicates collecting monies that should go to government.

According to her, street trading is not a social problem but an endeavour with a huge economic advantage.

Mr Adedoyin Lasisi, co convener, Eko Enviro Talk enumerated the nuisance value of highway hawkers and called for deployment of technology to criminalise and sanction both traders and hawkers.

Lasisi added that technology could also change elite psychology, if those captured on cameras are made to pay fines as deterrent, thereby naturally eliminating the traders causing accidents and other social problems.

Panelists at the session drawn from academia, industry players and government, gave historical background to emergence of various street markets in Lagos State and globally and why ban could not be effective.

They said government, law enforcement agencies and local government must collaborate against street traders selling illicit drugs, engaged in human trafficking and other crimes.

They urged all tiers of government to fix the roads and address road infrastructure deficit for seamless flow of traffic to end highways trading encouraged by gridlock.

Reeling out examples from various countries, they argued that abroad authorities designated days and times for street trading and upon expiration of the allotment, every mess from the activities were usually cleared promptly.

They also called for proactive measure to create space for small retailers in highbrow areas to accommodate domestic workers who could not afford products within those areas.

The panelists called for sensitisation against culture of displaying wares beyond shop perimeters while urging Local governments to provide alternatives.

After all the arguments, 68 per cent of participants at the zoom voted in favour of street trading while 32 per cent supported ban on street trading in Lagos State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria needs independence from poverty, corruption, disunity - Peter Obi

Nigeria needs independence from poverty, corruption, disunity - Peter Obi

Independence: Nigerians set New York aglow with parade, carnival

Independence: Nigerians set New York aglow with parade, carnival

NDLEA arrests Turkey-bound businesswoman, physically challenged for drug trafficking

NDLEA arrests Turkey-bound businesswoman, physically challenged for drug trafficking

Matawalle support group Chairman, others dump PDP for APC in Sokoto

Matawalle support group Chairman, others dump PDP for APC in Sokoto

Independence: No one celebrates life like Nigeria– New York City Mayor

Independence: No one celebrates life like Nigeria– New York City Mayor

FG says 2nd Niger Bridge 95% ready

FG says 2nd Niger Bridge 95% ready

Regulate, don’t ban street trading in Lagos – experts advise govt

Regulate, don’t ban street trading in Lagos – experts advise govt

NDLEA arrests ex-footballer, Brazil returnee for cocaine trafficking

NDLEA arrests ex-footballer, Brazil returnee for cocaine trafficking

Atiku, Obi, Tinubu take presidential campaign ‘fight’ to U.S

Atiku, Obi, Tinubu take presidential campaign ‘fight’ to U.S

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders