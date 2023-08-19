Reconfigure Nigeria’s healthcare sector, society urges minister-designate

He said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

Pate, alongside 45 others, were appointed as ministers and allocated portfolios by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

According to him, Pate should boldly pursue the initial step of a comprehensive shift towards community-centric approaches across all facets of health and social welfare.

Idogho said that one of the critical aspects to face was appropriate healthcare financing.

“We applaud the government’s commitment to innovative financing for health, yet we emphasise the urgency of establishing the right financial mechanisms that grant the underprivileged unimpeded access to affordable healthcare.

“This endeavour will dismantle barriers that prevent vulnerable populations from seeking essential healthcare.

“Moreover, addressing the foundational determinants of health disparities is paramount.

“We call upon Pate to initiate targeted strategies that rectify health inequalities faced by poor and marginalised groups, thereby fostering an equitable healthcare landscape.”

He also said that the minister should remain guided by scientific evidence, as he had demonstrated throughout his academic and developmental journey.

He added that evidence-informed governance decisions, policies, and guidelines would empower Nigeria to make informed and health-promoting choices.

“Lastly, we highlight the pressing need to tackle the brain drain phenomenon, which corrodes effective healthcare service delivery and imposes substantial financial losses with far-reaching implications for both lives and the economy.”

While congratulating Pate on his appointment, he said that his wealth of global experience would be instrumental in shaping the future of healthcare in Nigeria.

Idogho said that the ambitious vision and steadfast commitment that have defined Pate’s career were precisely what Nigeria’s healthcare system demanded.

“While monumental challenges and prospects lie ahead, we eagerly welcome him back to the helm of Nigeria’s health and social welfare sector, appreciating his global leadership in public health response.

“Our collaboration with Pate toward the shared objectives of universal health coverage and global health equity is eagerly anticipated.”

He said that with an illustrious career spanning clinical practice, academia, development, and public service, Pate’s extensive expertise uniquely positions him to spearhead the nation’s healthcare and social welfare sectors.

According to him, Nigeria’s citizens wait in great anticipation as Pate assumes the pivotal role.

He said he was confident that drawing from Pate’s four decades of invaluable experience, his ascendancy to the position came at a pivotal juncture, offering a remarkable opportunity to guide Nigeria’s current health challenges.

“His visionary leadership and unparalleled insight have been evident.

“Notably, his commitment to transparency and accountability during his tenure as State Minister of Health in 2012 underscores his dedication to effective governance.

“His most prominent achievement, however, lies in his transformative leadership in revitalising Nigeria’s primary healthcare system, a testament to his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of all Nigerians.

“As the custodian of Nigeria’s health and social welfare landscape, Pate will harness his exceptional skills to lead, administer, and supervise the nation’s healthcare initiatives.

“His passion for equitable healthcare access, coupled with his pioneering approach to development promises to chart a course towards a healthier, more prosperous Nigeria.”

NAN reports that Pate, a professor of public health, served as the Minister of State, Health, from July 2011 to July 2013.

He was also the Chief Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency from 2008 to 2011.