PRONACO, Bode George mourn Fasehun

Pro National Conference Organization (PRONACO), the umbrella platform for a People’s driven National Constitutional Conference in Nigeria, says it is shocked by the news of the death of Dr. Frederick Fasehun

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fasehun, founder and leader of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) died in Lagos early Saturday morning at the age of 83.

Mr Olawale Okuniyi, PRONACO spokesperson said in Lagos that Fasehun’s sudden demise was a big blow to Nigeria.

“To us, another unfortunate political vacuum has been created in Nigeria by the sudden demise of a Yoruba nationalist, Dr Fasheun.

“However, we take serious consolation in the fact that posterity, in our humble estimation, shall be very kind to him, for rising up to lead millions of Nigerians out of the military regime.

“Fasehun led Pro democracy activists in association with other compatriots to confront military autocracy in Nigeria, when it was most dangerous to do so.

“PRONACO, Project Nigeria, Movement of Eminent Leaders of thought in Nigeria mourn the demise of Fasheun today. Adieu!, “ he said.

Meanwhile, a former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP),Chief Olabode George, also said he was devastated by the death of Fasehun.

George made the statement in a release by his Special Adviser on Media,Mr Othman Fadipe.

George said Fasehun’s death was unfortunate as he lived a good life and did so much for the downtrodden and the Yoruba culture.

He said Fasehun was a man with a good heart who was always unruffled even in the face of provocations.

George said the OPC founder would be sorely missed where honesty was cherished ,and prayed for the repose of his soul.

“Dr Fredrick Fasehun was a quintessential embodiment of principled and unswerving advocate of the protector of the weak and the defender of the trampled.

“He was a Yoruba elder with the complete attributes of the Omoluabi culture.

“ But he was also a Nigerian patriot who fought for justice, truth, fairness and the democratic ethos.

“He was a restless and fearless activist who lived a simple and incorruptible life, pursuing his mission with balanced commitment, with the purity of heart’s affection and with a broad nobility of character.

“He was a good man; effortlessly friendly, always calm and unruffled even amid the greatest provocations.

“He will be sorely missed wherever honesty is cherished , wherever honour, kindness and sincerity of purpose are treasured. May he find solace in the bosom of his Lord.”,he said.