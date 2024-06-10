ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu congratulates Chief Mbanefo on 94th birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mbanefo is Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations and former Pro-Chancellor of the Universities of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo, and Ahmadu Bello.

Chief Arthur Christopher Mbanefo [The Guardian Nigeria News]
Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said this in a statement in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbanefo is Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations and former Pro-Chancellor of the Universities of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo, and Ahmadu Bello.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu salutes the accomplished accountant and administrator, and describes him as being from one of the finest stock and vintage class of Nigeria’s statesmen set apart by integrity, hard work, and patriotism.

“The President prays for more years in excellent health for the elder statesman,” Ngelale said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Tinubu congratulates Chief Mbanefo on 94th birthday

