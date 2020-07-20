President Muhammadu Buhari has extended deepest condolences to the family, friends, the government and people of Imo on the passing of Dr Ezekiel Izuogu, a trail-blazing innovator and scientist.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Sunday.

President Buhari believes that, as a well-respected academic and gifted engineer, Izuogu would be fondly remembered and honoured for his exceptional work that laid the foundation for the manufacturing of the first indigenous prototype car in Nigeria.

He noted that Izuogu, beyond his accomplishments in the field of science and innovation, was also an important name in Nigeria’s political landscape.

According to the president, Izuogu’s vision and leadership were recognised as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees and member of the National Caucus.

He affirmed that the legacy of Izuogu would live on in the innovations he pioneered, the human institutions he built and passed on to those that came in close contact with him.

Buhari prayed Almighty God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourned.