Presidency sends delegation to Kano for Buhari’s son’s wedding

Zahra is the daughter of Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano State.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja, said President Buhari had already dispatched a high level delegation to be led by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The Presidential aide revealed that the delegation included the Ministers of Defence, retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi, Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika and Water Resources, Suleiman Hussein Adamu as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu.