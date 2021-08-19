RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Presidency sends delegation to Kano for Buhari’s son’s wedding

Members of the delegation would stay back after the wedding, to represent the President at the coronation of the Emir at Bichi.

Pre-wedding photo of Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero (Daily Trust)
The Presidency has constituted a presidential delegation ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kano for the marriage of his son, Yusuf Buhari, to Zahra Bayero, on Friday.

Zahra is the daughter of Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano State.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja, said President Buhari had already dispatched a high level delegation to be led by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The Presidential aide revealed that the delegation included the Ministers of Defence, retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi, Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika and Water Resources, Suleiman Hussein Adamu as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu.

He said members of the delegation would stay back after the wedding, to represent the President at the coronation of the Emir at Bichi the following day, Saturday.

