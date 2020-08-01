The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has summoned the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Kemebradikumo Pondei, to probe fresh allegations of financial misappropriation.

Officials of the NDDC have been under probe for mismanagement of funds allocated to the commission, with N40 billion alleged to have been misappropriated since January 2020.

When he appeared before a House Committee probing the allegations two weeks ago, Pondei dramatically slumped and was hospitalised before he could answer questions at the televised legislative hearing.

He was subsequently not re-invited because he had submitted a written address to the committee.

However, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, told The Punch on Saturday, August 1 that a fresh petition against Pondei has been submitted to his panel.

"I received it on Tuesday. It is about the alleged fraudulent practices of the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

"I will take my time to study the petition," he said.

Akinyelure, who did not give details about the petition, said Pondei will soon appear before the panel to answer questions.