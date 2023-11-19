Policeman killed, 6 others injured as Boko Haram attacks Yobe Gov's escorts

The attack was staged along the Jakana-Mainok expressway in Borno State on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

According to reports, the security operatives were attacked while on their way back to Yobe State after escorting the Governor to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno, for the 24th Convocation ceremony of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

It was gathered that Buni opted to stay behind in Maiduguri ahead of a trip to Abuja for another official engagement.

The spokesman to the governor, Mamman Mohammed, while confirming the attack, said the security agents ran into an ambush laid by the assailants.

“They fired some shots but the security escorting the governor’s official vehicles back to Damaturu exchanged fire with them, but three policemen sustained injury,” Mohammed said.

However, the security operatives were able to repel the attack, and those injured were receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, a security source within the convoy narrated the incident to Daily Trust.

The unnamed source said, “Troops leading the convoy with MRAP, a Gun Truck and another vehicle conveying the Police and DSS were targeted.

“Consequently, the troops responded with heavy fire, forcing the terrorists to retreat. Unfortunately, one Police Officer paid the supreme price, even as two soldiers including a driver, three policemen and a DSS were wounded.