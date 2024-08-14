ADVERTISEMENT
Police terminate kidnapper in gun battle, recover weapons in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased was neutralised by the command's special squad, during a gun duel with the suspected hoodlums.

The command’s spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen in Warri on Wednesday. Edafe said the deceased was neutralised by the command’s special squad, based in Ughelli, during a gun duel with the suspected hoodlums.

He said the incident occurred on Monday, adding that the suspect was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“On August 12, 2024, operatives of the Special Squad of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Olufemi Abaniwonda, which is based in Ughelli, on investigation alongside a suspected kidnapper, earlier arrested on July 18, came under attack at Ewu Community in Ughelli area.

“The suspected gun runner, who supplies the gang arms for their kidnapping operations, launched the attack in a bid to free his colleagues.

“But the hoodlums were overpowered by the police as some fled with bullet injuries into the bush, while the deceased, hit during the gun duel, was taken to General Hospital, Ughelli, where he later died in the course of treatment,” he said.

Edafe said one Beretta pistol with four rounds of live ammunition, one pump action gun with nine rounds of cartridges, and one locally fabricated revolver pump action were recovered. He further said a manhunt for the fleeing gang members was in top gear.

News Agency Of Nigeria

