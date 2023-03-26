Police dispel rumours of attack on residence of INEC Chairman in Bauchi

This is contained in a statement signed by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, and made available to Journalists on Saturday in Bauchi.

He noted that the the attention of the Command has been drawn to a viral video, making the rounds in the media, that the Bauchi residence of the INEC Chairman was attacked.

“We categorically wish to state that the video and its content are entirely fake, as no such event occurred within or around Bauchi metropolis earlier today,” he said.

Wakil said the Bauchi Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, is cognisant of the negative impacts of disinformation to public peace and security.

“However, we have already ordered a discreet investigation to unravel the origin of the video, with a view to ensuring that the fabricator of the viral clip faces the full wrath of the law.

“The Command reiterates that there was no attack of any nature on the residence of the INEC Chairman in Bauchi,” he said.