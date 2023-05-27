The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police not aware of killing of internship student in Ebonyi – Spokesperson

News Agency Of Nigeria

A resident in the area told NAN that the deceased was shot dead by suspected gunmen while making a phone call outside his gate at Corpers’ lodge where he resides.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command. [PG]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some national dailies had reported that the deceased, Kelvin Onuchie, was shot dead in front of his residence, Mberi Street, Abakaliki, on Wednesday night.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command, told NAN on Friday that the command was yet to get the report.

“I do not have such report. We can only know about an incident if it’s reported to us,” Onovwakpoyeya added.

Chiamaka Nwonu, a resident in the area, told NAN that the deceased was shot dead by suspected gunmen while making a phone call outside his gate at Corpers’ lodge where he resides.

“The deceased is an internship student at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki,” Nwonu explained.

News Agency Of Nigeria

