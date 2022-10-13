RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police kill 2 notorious bandits , rescue 1 kidnap victim in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Kaduna State, on Thursday said operatives neutralized two suspected bandits in Kidandan, Giwa local government area.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, in Kaduna.

Jalige said the Command, acting in line with the operational direction of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba:, “has recorded another tactical milestone in its relentless onslaught against criminal elements in the state.

“The Command at about 0800hours of Oct 12, received an information that some heavily armed bandits in large numbers were sighted around Idasso area of Kidandan in Galadimawa District of Giwa LGA on a mission to commit atrocity against law-abiding citizens.

“Upon receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilized a nearby crack squad to advance to the location in a bid to thwart their nefarious mission.

“The resilient officers on getting to the area engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle and successfully neutralized two bandits while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds,” Jalige said.

He explained that immediate search of the vicinity led to the recovery of an AK49 rifle loaded with 24 rounds of live ammunition and one bandits’ operational motorcycle.

“A kidnapped victim, aged 65 years, was equally rescued unhurt,” he said.

The PPRO added that operatives were combing the general area with the view to apprehending the fleeing marauders.

Jalige said the Commissioner of Police, appreciated the officers and men of the command and urged them to continue with the effort to restore public order in the state.

He equally charged them to continue to work in close synergy with other security agencies and build on the trust of the general public in actualizing their mandate to secure the public space.

“Members of the public in the area have been enjoined to report anyone found with bullet injuries to the nearest security formation,“ Jalige said.

