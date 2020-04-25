The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed two officers who were caught on camera assaulting a woman in Iwo, Osun state while enforcing the lockdown order in the state.

The woman whose name was given as Tola Azeez was said to have gone out to buy drugs for her relatives at a pharmacy in Odo Ori Market.

Angered by her movement during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in the state, the police officers repeatedly flogged the woman.

The video thereafter caused a social media outrage as Nigerians condemned the officers and also called the attention of the Nigeria Police Force to the assault.

Following the outrage, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu ordered the arrest of the officers, whose names were given as Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo and PC Abass Ibrahim for disciplinary action.

Barely a week after their arrest, the Nigeria Police Force announced on Friday, April 24, 2020, that the erring officers have been dismissed.

A statement by the police on Twitter reads, “Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo and Police Constable, Abass Ibrahim captured in a viral video assaulting a woman in Osun have been tried and found guilty.

“They have been dismissed from the force and they will be arraigned in court for prosecution.”