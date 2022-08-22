Police decorates 18 promoted officers in Sokoto

According to him, discipline and professionalism remained the bedrock of the Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Usman Baba, and the force’s management team.

“It is on this note the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the I-G is continuing charging all police officers to protect the citizens with integrity and always serve with compassion.

“Based on this commitment, recently, three policemen were dismissed, whom were caught on viral videos dignifying and justifying extortion, violently abusing the right of citizens.

“in a like manner, all policemen of Sokoto command were seriously warned against such misconduct and any erring officer found wanting will be viewed seriously,” he said.

Gumel also said that the command had since began crime mapping, identification of vulnerable points and massive deployment of intelligence on locations where several raids on criminal hideouts were undertaken.

He said: “This development is in compliance with the I-Gs directives to all commands and formations to immediately commence a special visibility policing operation.

“On this note, let me keep assuring members of the public that the police in the state are currently strengthening the existing levels of collaboration and synergy with other relevant security agencies.

“This is in order to reverse the current internal security slide which we cannot achieve alone without stakeholders’ engagement,” he added.

Meanwhile, the command had arrested three suspects who allegedly specialised in theft of motorcycles in the state.

DSP Sanusi Abubakar, the command’s spokesperson said one Yasir Shehu, was arrested when he stole a motorcycle at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.

He said the motorcycle belonged to one Police Inspector who was in the hospital for treatment.

“During investigation, the suspect confessed to have stolen about 15 motorcycles at different locations.