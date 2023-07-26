ADVERTISEMENT
Police confirms attack on Commissioner’s convoy, death of 2 police personnel in Aba

News Agency Of Nigeria

The incident occurred at approximately 4 pm on Tuesday, when a group of hoodlums launched an attack on the convoy of the Commissioner during the commissioner's familiarization tour to markets in Aba metropolis.

Police confirms attack on Commissioner's convoy, death of two police personnel in Aba

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Maureen Chilaka, said that an Inspector and a Constable were killed by the hoodlums. She said the incident happened when the hoodlums attacked the convoy of the Abia Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu, on Tuesday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at the popular SAMECK Junction, bordering Ariaria International Market and also links Faulks Road and the Old Express Road.

A source who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that some other persons sustained bullet wounds from the ensuing panic which forced people to hide inside their shops and houses until late hours of Tuesday night.

She also said that the Police returned early Wednesday morning to arrest some persons while shooting into the air. She said the Police have stationed over seven Hilux vans around A-Line in Ariaria while their men wait in the parked vehicles to ensure restoration of law and order.

Chilaka said the distressing incident occurred at approximately 4 pm on Tuesday, July 7, saying that a group of hoodlums launched an attack on the convoy of the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Industry during the commissioner’s familiarization tour to markets in Aba metropolis.

“The convoy was en route to Ekeoha Shopping Plaza when the armed assailants opened fire. Regrettably, amidst the chaos, two Police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty.

“A police constable who was part of the security convoy was fatally shot.

“Additionally, a police inspector who was not initially part of the convoy but was on a separate assignment with a police Hilux tragically lost his life.

“Furthermore, the hoodlums set ablaze a vehicle belonging to the Ministry for Trade, Commerce, and Investment”.

Chilaka said the Abia Police Commissioner, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, had assured Abia people and residents that every effort will be exerted with discreet investigations to ensure that justice is served. The Police condemned the cowardly act of violence and swore to the steadfast pursuit of its resolve to bring the perpetrators of the act to justice.

He urged the public to remain calm, vigilant, and to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies.

“Any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could prove pivotal in identifying and apprehending the culprits responsible for this heinous act.

“We emphasize our unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and upholding the triumph of good over evil.

“Together, as a united community, we shall prevail against such senseless acts of violence,” Chilaka said.

