Police condemn VeryDarkMan over unauthorised use of uniform, begin probe

Nurudeen Shotayo

Police said while it recognises and supports the creativity of young Nigerian content creators, it strongly cautions against the misuse of Police uniforms or symbols.

In a video that has now gone viral, the blogger was seen introducing himself as CSP VeryDarkMan and Nigeria's number one online police. He pledged his dedication to sanitising the social media space by using his platform to stand against oppressors, especially online vendors.

Unlike the regular police who usually adhere to a lot of procedures and protocols, VDM said he will go straight to tarnish the names of offenders brought before him with evidence of their wrongdoing.

However, reacting in a statement on Saturday, October 26, 2024, the NPF police said an investigation into the circulating video had been launched.

“The Force unequivocally disassociates itself from this unauthorised portrayal and has launched a full investigation to determine the source of the Police gear used, as well as the authority under which he acted.

“It is important to remind the public that the unauthorised use of Police uniforms, insignia, or accoutrements constitutes a criminal offence, as stipulated in Section 251 of the Criminal Code Law and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law, and is subject to strict penalties,” the statement read in part.

