The Command’s Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Sadiq, said this in a statement issued in Sokoto on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday (March 14), for the Kebbe state constituency by-election in the state.

NAN also recalls that the by-election followed the demise of Alhaji Isa Harisu, a member of the state House of Assembly who represented Kebbe constituency.

Late Harisu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, slumped and died on D3c. 30, 2019, when he arrived the legislative complex to attend the day’s plenary.

The statement announced that there would be restriction of vehicular, tricycle and motorcycle movements in Kebbe Local Government Area from Friday midnight (00:00hrs) to 18:00hrs (6p.m) on the poll day.

“This is except those on essential services such as Election Officials and Security Agents with valid identification, as well as those on emergency services, such as Ambulance and Fire Fighters Truck.

“It is imperative to note that the Command will not tolerate violation of movement restriction, as it prepares to decisively sanction violators.

“Moreover, only eligible voters are advised to come out with their Permanent Voter Cards to peacefully cast their votes, and keep distance, while voting by proxy or importation of ineligible voters will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” it said.

The statement added that security operatives will be on rigorous foot and vehicular patrols in the election areas in order to curtail any unforeseen circumstance that may arise in the course of the exercise.

“However, security operatives will remain apolitical, polite and professionally firm in order to provide a conducive atmosphere for the conduct of the election and a level playing ground for all political parties.

“Therefore, we wish the good people of Kebbe a hitch-free by-election, while in the same vein, enjoins parents and guardians as well as traditional rulers to be wary of movements and activities of persons under their custody.

“This is in order to prevent them from being used to sabotage the election process,” it added.

The statement further disclosed that the Command Joint Operations Room Could be reached in times of distress through: 07019699968 and 07068848035.