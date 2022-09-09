Police arrest Zamfara hoodlums who specialise in larceny
Police in Zamfara have arrested members of a gang of hoodlums who specialise in smashing vehicles to steal money.
Recommended articles
He said police operatives went after a notorious criminal gang, led by `Alhaji Bello’ and his gang members to forestall their plan to attack some communities in Anka and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas of Zamfara.
“N3.5 million was recovered from the suspects," Shehu stated.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng