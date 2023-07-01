Police arrest 6 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers in Ebonyi

The Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olayele disclosed this during a press conference in Abakaliki.

Olaleye said the suspects were nabbed on June 21, in Abakaliki, based on credible information.

“The tactical operatives of the command stormed a criminal hideout located at Okposi street in Abakaliki, where a gang of suspected armed robbers and kidnappers were arrested.”

The commissioner of police named the suspects as; Nwanya Emmanuel, Kingsley Amezi, Okoro Ogbonna, Abraham Ogbonna, Uchenna Ekuma and Samuel Ajah.

“The following items were recovered from their hideout: two locally fabricated single barrel gun, one locally fabricated Revolver pistol, Pump action gun, Stun gun, 18 live cartridges and assorted phones.

“The suspects are still undergoing interrogation and investigation.