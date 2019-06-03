Mr Shina Olukolu, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, says 29 members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), have been arrested for hooliganism and attempted forceful take-over of the leadership of the union.

Olukolu made this known on Monday in Ibadan while addressing newsmen on the activities of the command.

According to him, on May 29, Dauda Adisa reported to the Police that some hoodlums attacked the office of Abideen Ejiogbe, the State Chairman of the NURTW at the Orita-Challenge motor park in Ibadan.

“Adisa said the hoodlums, who came in two Micra cars, three buses and a Previa car, shot into the air and wounded some members of the union with cutlasses.

“He was able to identify two of the hoodlums, who were later arrested. In addition, other suspects with failed attempts to extend the violent disturbance of public peace to other areas were arrested,’’ he said.

Olukolu noted that the remaining suspects were nabbed at the entrance of the venue of the inauguration of the state Governor, Seyi Makinde.

He said dangerous weapons such as guns with live cartridges, cutlasses, sharp knives, charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, were recovered from the suspects.

He alleged that the suspects aimed at using the recovered arms to attack members of the public during the inauguration ceremony.

Olukolu warned other members of the union planning to foment trouble at motor parks to have a rethink, saying the security operatives would deal decisively with erring members.

He said that NURTW had been proscribed in the state and warned that they should steer clear of motor parks.