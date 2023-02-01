Police arrest 198 suspected railway vandals in 2022.

Longe said 78 of the suspects were arrested in the Lagos area, while 40 were arrested in Western District covering Oyo and Ogun, and 19 were arrested in North Eastern District covering Bauchi.

The commissioner added that 11 others were arrested in Zaria, Kaduna State, and 50 in Port Harcourt and Aba in the Eastern District.

Longe said that railway facilities, including rail iron sleepers and clips that run into millions of Naira were recovered from the suspects.

The CP noted that the offence of vandalism of railway critical assets has been on the increase, but said that the command has put more efforts to check the trend.