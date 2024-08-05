ADVERTISEMENT
Plateau Govt imposes 24 hours curfew on Jos-Bukuru metropolis

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government said the move was to enhance the security of lives and maintain public order.

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]
In a statement signed by Mr Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang on Sunday in Jos, the government said the move was to enhance the security of lives and maintain public order.

"Plateau State Gov. Caleb Mutfwang has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, effective from midnight on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

”Governor Mutfwang, in consultation with state security agencies, took this decision after reviewing the actions of unscrupulous individuals who exploited the nationwide protest to unleash terror on innocent citizens.

”The governor noted that these criminal elements, armed with daggers, machetes, and other dangerous weapons, broke into shops and restaurants along Bauchi Road and Zololo Junction in Jos North Local Government Areas, looting foodstuffs and other valuable items.

”Gov. Mutfwang emphasised that the curfew is in the best interest of all citizens and urged everyone to comply fully to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents,” Bere said in the statement.

According to the spokesman, the governor has directed security agencies to ensure total enforcement of the curfew across the area.

He warned those planning to unleash further terror on innocent citizens to desist immediately or face the full wrath of the law.

Mutfwang also called on the relevant security agencies to remain vigilant and proactive in their duties to prevent any potential disruptions to law and order.

He expressed gratitude to the citizens of Plateau State, particularly the clergy, for their unwavering support of the government’s policies and programmes.

He acknowledged their cooperation and adherence to directives during the planned nationwide protest and praised their commitment to maintaining peace and unity.

“The peaceful conduct of our people before, during, and after the nationwide protest, is commendable.

”I urge everyone to continue to uphold this culture of peace as we work together to build a united and progressive Plateau,” the governor said.

Plateau Govt imposes 24 hours curfew on Jos-Bukuru metropolis

