ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Phrank Shaibu slams NNPCL's conflicting statements over $6.8bn debt scandal

Segun Adeyemi

This latest controversy has raised further questions about the NNPCL's transparency and reliability and the current administration's handling of public communication.

Phrank Shaibu, special assistant on public communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Screengrab]
Phrank Shaibu, special assistant on public communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Screengrab]

Recommended articles

In a strongly worded statement, Shaibu highlighted the inconsistency in the NNPCL's communication. The company initially denied owing any debt to suppliers but later admitted to the obligation.

Shaibu mocked the NNPCL, calling them "masters of contradiction" for releasing two conflicting statements within a week.

"First, they vehemently denied owing suppliers a dime—$6.8 billion, to be precise. And then, almost as if by magic, they turned around yesterday and confessed to the very debt they had so confidently dismissed," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: 'Layers of deceit': Atiku slams NNPC over $6 billion debt admission

He extended his criticism to the broader administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shaibu suggested that the NNPCL's inconsistency is symptomatic of a larger problem within the administration, metaphorically stating, "When the head of the fish begins to rot, the whole body follows suit."

This latest controversy has raised further questions about the NNPCL's transparency and reliability and the current administration's handling of public communication.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nobody is above this party — PDP replies Wike

Nobody is above this party — PDP replies Wike

Phrank Shaibu slams NNPCL's conflicting statements over $6.8bn debt scandal

Phrank Shaibu slams NNPCL's conflicting statements over $6.8bn debt scandal

North-Central APC backs Gov Sule, endorses Ganduje as national chairman

North-Central APC backs Gov Sule, endorses Ganduje as national chairman

Edo 2024: PDP youths accuse opposition of plotting to rig governorship election

Edo 2024: PDP youths accuse opposition of plotting to rig governorship election

APC youths demand Mele Kyari’s resignation over $6.8bn NNPC debt scandal

APC youths demand Mele Kyari’s resignation over $6.8bn NNPC debt scandal

Why FG’s ban on Under-18 SSCE misses the mark on education reform

Why FG’s ban on Under-18 SSCE misses the mark on education reform

Police place ₦20m bounty on Brit wanted over plot to 'overthrow' Tinubu

Police place ₦20m bounty on Brit wanted over plot to 'overthrow' Tinubu

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

Those criticising my support for Tinubu are ignorant, narrow-minded - Okupe

Those criticising my support for Tinubu are ignorant, narrow-minded - Okupe

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

You're expected to be paid from legitimate source, EFCC boss warns lawyers

First-ever delivery of mpox vaccines in Africa outside of clinical trials arrives in Nigeria. [Credit WHO]

Nigeria becomes first in Africa to receive mpox vaccines – WHO

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly