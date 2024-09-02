Phrank Shaibu slams NNPCL's conflicting statements over $6.8bn debt scandal

In a strongly worded statement, Shaibu highlighted the inconsistency in the NNPCL's communication. The company initially denied owing any debt to suppliers but later admitted to the obligation.

Shaibu mocked the NNPCL, calling them "masters of contradiction" for releasing two conflicting statements within a week.

"First, they vehemently denied owing suppliers a dime—$6.8 billion, to be precise. And then, almost as if by magic, they turned around yesterday and confessed to the very debt they had so confidently dismissed," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He extended his criticism to the broader administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shaibu suggested that the NNPCL's inconsistency is symptomatic of a larger problem within the administration, metaphorically stating, "When the head of the fish begins to rot, the whole body follows suit."