Peter Obi hails Soludo over renaming Anambra airport after Chinua Achebe

"The renaming of the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport to Chinua Achebe International Airport is a most delightful and welcome development," Obi stated on Twitter, acknowledging the significance of the gesture.

Obi extended his gratitude to Governor Soludo, recognising the governor's decision as timely and fitting, aligning with the esteemed tradition of naming public institutions after eminent personalities.