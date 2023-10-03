ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi hails Soludo over renaming Anambra airport after Chinua Achebe

Ima Elijah

Obi extended his gratitude to Governor Soludo, recognising the governor's decision as timely and fitting.

Peter Obi reacts as Charles Soludo renamed the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport after the late literary luminary, Professor Chinua Achebe.
Peter Obi reacts as Charles Soludo renamed the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport after the late literary luminary, Professor Chinua Achebe.

Obi, expressing his approval on social media, described the decision as a "most delightful and welcome development." He stated that Achebe's global influence as a literary pioneer warranted such an honor.

"The renaming of the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport to Chinua Achebe International Airport is a most delightful and welcome development," Obi stated on Twitter, acknowledging the significance of the gesture.

Obi extended his gratitude to Governor Soludo, recognising the governor's decision as timely and fitting, aligning with the esteemed tradition of naming public institutions after eminent personalities.

He pointed out several examples, including Alex Ekwueme Square, Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojukwu University, the State Library named after Prof. Kenneth Dike, and the Prof. Chike Obi Building at CKC Onitsha.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

