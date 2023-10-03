Peter Obi hails Soludo over renaming Anambra airport after Chinua Achebe
Obi extended his gratitude to Governor Soludo, recognising the governor's decision as timely and fitting.
Obi, expressing his approval on social media, described the decision as a "most delightful and welcome development." He stated that Achebe's global influence as a literary pioneer warranted such an honor.
"The renaming of the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport to Chinua Achebe International Airport is a most delightful and welcome development," Obi stated on Twitter, acknowledging the significance of the gesture.
He pointed out several examples, including Alex Ekwueme Square, Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojukwu University, the State Library named after Prof. Kenneth Dike, and the Prof. Chike Obi Building at CKC Onitsha.
