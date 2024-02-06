Peter Obi addresses Asake, Davido, Burna, Ayra, Olamide after Grammy loss

Amongst the lauded artists were Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, Olamide, Asake, and Tems.

In a series of tweets, Obi expressed his admiration for the exceptional talents of these artists and explained their significant contributions to positioning Nigeria on the global stage of music and entertainment.

"The eventual outcome of the final result did not in any way diminish the exceptional talents of these great stars who have continued to position our nation on the global stage of music and entertainment," he tweeted.

Highlighting the significance of the multiple nominations received by Nigerian artists across various categories, Obi stated, "The very nomination of such a large number of Nigerian artists in so many categories testifies to the giant strides that our citizens have made in the global music industry."

He further underscored the economic impact of Nigeria's music and entertainment industry, projecting an estimated $14.82 billion contribution to the nation's economy by 2025.

"As I have always said, it is not about getting 100% results, but about making 100% effort. Our huge Grammy recognition says it all. Our music stars, through their creative ideas, have shown that Nigeria is home to tremendous talents and ideas," Obi remarked.

In a call for unity and progress, Obi expressed pride in the achievements of Nigerian youths and reiterated the need to build a new Nigeria where opportunities abound for talent discovery, skill development, and global impact.