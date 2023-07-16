ADVERTISEMENT
Peek into Pastor Folu Adeboye's grand style 75th birthday celebration

Nurudeen Shotayo

Pastor Folu Adeboye marked her 75th birthday with a potpourri of activities that portrayed her cerebral nature.

Peek into Pastor Folu Adeboye's grand style 75th birthday. [Twitter:@PastorEAAdeboye]
Peek into Pastor Folu Adeboye's grand style 75th birthday. [Twitter:@PastorEAAdeboye]

The matriarch of the Adeboye family clocked 75 on the day and no effort was spared to give her a befitting celebration.

First in the series of activities lined up for the occasion was the 75 hours praise marathon held in her honour which had singers in the church leading at intervals.

At the colourful event, the celebrant's husband and Daddy G.O., as is fondly called, mounted the podium to give a moving tribute to his wife.

Pastor Adeboye said, “Let me start by saying let somebody shout hallelujah. Apart from the salvation of my soul and the baptism in the Holy Spirit, the best thing the Lord has done for me is to give me a good wife. She is very kind in all she does.

"I am yet to meet a better cook than my wife. I have a special name for her and she has one for me, and it is confidential (laughs). Thank you all for coming. You will all be celebrated. Happy birthday, darling. God bless you.”

Peek into Pastor Folu Adeboye's grand style 75th birthday. [Twitter:@PastorEAAdeboye]
Peek into Pastor Folu Adeboye's grand style 75th birthday. [Twitter:@PastorEAAdeboye] Pulse Nigeria

The revered cleric went on to pray for Pastor Folu, their children, in-laws, and grandchildren, who knelt before him to receive his blessings.

On her part, the host, donning a blue attire, sang in appreciation of God's mercy. She lay on the floor while the backup singers sang along with her.

The celebrant, brimming with almost palpable gratitude, shouted endless praise to God for sustaining her life up to her 75th year on earth.

In her speech, she said, “I want to say thank you to Almighty God because this is the essence of our gathering today. Left to me, I will just thank God in the corner of my room because He knows my intention. And if the intention has to be shared by all of us in the house, I am the most blessed woman.

“So, I welcome you and thank you for sharing this joy today. Your own joy will not be limited. In all your life, you will only entertain celebrations of life, not of death. For all of you who pulled my leg and brought me here today, I want to say thank you. God will support you and it shall be well with you.

Peek into Pastor Folu Adeboye's grand style 75th birthday. [Twitter:@PastorEAAdeboye]
Peek into Pastor Folu Adeboye's grand style 75th birthday. [Twitter:@PastorEAAdeboye] Pulse Nigeria

Sitting in the middle of a beautifully decorated hall, the gigantic white birthday cake adorned with a purple design was one of the spectacular sights at the event.

The guests took in the resplendence of the ambience as they dined away to celebrate with the host. One of such guests and business mogul, Folorunsho Alakija, later took to her Instagram page to wish Pastor Folu a happy birthday.

“Today, we celebrate the remarkable birthday of an extraordinary woman and our mummy in the Lord, Pastor Folu Adeboye. Your unwavering faith, gentle spirit, profound generosity, and wisdom have touched countless lives, including mine.

Peek into Pastor Folu Adeboye's grand style 75th birthday. [Twitter:@PastorEAAdeboye]
Peek into Pastor Folu Adeboye's grand style 75th birthday. [Twitter:@PastorEAAdeboye] Pulse Nigeria

“You are an embodiment of grace, compassion, and the epitome of a virtuous woman. Through your teachings and prayers, souls have been uplifted and ignited with the flame of hope within hearts. May your life continue to radiate God’s love, and may your path be adorned with blessings and joy,” wrote Alakija.

On his part, the second son of the Adeboyes, Pastor Leke Adeboye, penned a lovely message for his mother on Instagram.

“You are an extraordinary woman, a true inspiration and a blessing to all who know you. Happy birthday, Mum! Thank you for being an exceptional mother, a devoted pastor’s wife, and an incredible woman of God. We are truly blessed to have you in our lives,” Leke wrote.

