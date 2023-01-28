ADVERTISEMENT
PDP members, commercial transporters stage protests in Osogbo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osogbo recorded two simultaneous protests on Saturday.

The other was by commercial transporters protesting scarcity and hike in the pump price petrol.

The PDP protesters marched through Osogbo, chanting songs denouncing the nullification of the governor’s victory at the July 16, 2022 polls over over-voting in six local government areas.

In upturning Adeleke’s victory, the tribunal ordered INEC to withdraw his Certificate of Return and to issue same to Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Soon after the tribunal’s ruling PDP members across Osun went on a rampage compelling Gov. Adeleke to make a state broadcast, asking for calm and assuring that he would appeal against the judgment.

On Saturday, protesting PDP members went through Osogbo streets carrying placards with inscriptions such as: “we were cheated before, now we reject miscarriage of judgement’’, “Gov. Adeleke is our governor’’, “no change of currency can change that’’.

After chanting songs and reigning curses, the protesters marched through Odi-Olowo and Oja-Oba Areas to assemble at “Old Garage Area’’.

They were addressed by a party leader and PDP senatorial candidate, Mr Ganiyu Olaoluwa, who condemned the tribunal’s judgment as a threat to democracy.

He called on the protesters to remain peaceful, saying they needed to keep faith and stand by Gov. Adeleke, whom he described as the actual winner of the poll.

In their own protests, the commercial transporters blocked Owode-Ede, Ogo-Oluwa, Aregbe and Old Garage ends of the Gbongan-Osogbo Expressway.

They forced passengers out of buses and from commercial motorcycles.

They prevented intra-city commercial mini-buses and commercial motorcyclists from picking up passengers.

They, however, allowed private vehicles to move without hindrance but instructed commercial mini bus owners and commercial motorcyclists to stop working.

Mr Abioye Adekunle, immediate past Chairman of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Osun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the action was to protest the exorbitant price of petrol.

Adekunle said commercial transporters had been earlier informed to down tools on Saturday.

He said those blocking the road and forcing passengers out of commercial mini-buses and off commercial motorcycles were enforcing the association’s decision.

“The price of petrol in Osun is ridiculously high. We are buying between N370 to N460 per litre.

“I just came back from Abuja, even when there is queue, when you go into filling stations, you would still buy at N196 per litre.

“Here in Osun, the petrol is not even available and those selling are selling between N370 and N460 per litre.

“The high cost of fuel is negatively affecting the operation of our members and that is why we are protesting so government can know what is going on and maybe come to our aid,’’ Adekunle said.

