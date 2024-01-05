ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pay attention to your health, Lagos traditional ruler urges residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adesesan also urged the public to take their health very seriously by engaging in exercise and watching what they eat to avoid common diseases like hypertension and diabetes

Pay attention to your health, Lagos traditional ruler urges residents [NAN]
Pay attention to your health, Lagos traditional ruler urges residents [NAN]

Recommended articles

Shotobi advised on a medical outreach at his palace in Ikorodu, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach was organised in conjunction with the Global Institute For Healthcare Advancement (GIHCA), an NGO, and Lagos Health District 2.

Shotobi said that residents should not be careless with their health.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged them to follow the instructions and advice of medical professionals on how best they could manage their health.

“It is of great joy to see our son, who owns GIHCA, come back from abroad to give back to the community, because the government can not do it alone.

“People should be careful with their health, they should listen to professional advice and ensure they make their health a priority,” Shotobi said.

Dr Adeyemi Gafari, Coordinator of GIHCA said the idea behind the outreach was to give back to the community, which gave him so much.

Gafar, who is a fellow of Indiana University School of Medicine, United States of America, commended the traditional ruler and the Lagos State Health District 2 for their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The idea is about giving back to the community where I grew up, I am highly encouraged by the turnout and the support given to me.

“I just want all the beneficiaries to take good care of their health and monitor what they eat to avoid different kinds of diseases,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Ramat Adesesan, Head, Lagos Health District 2, urged the beneficiaries to follow the advice given to them by medical professionals and ensure they take drugs as prescribed.

Adesesan also urged the public to take their health very seriously by engaging in exercise and watching what they eat to avoid common diseases like hypertension and diabetes

NAN also reports that noodles and some other items were distributed to beneficiaries while N10,000 was given to those offered referral letters to continue with their treatment elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who attended were screened for blood sugar and blood pressure.

On the sidelines of the medical outreach, Shotobi offered free JAMB forms to 120 students and urged them to read and prepare very well to score good marks.

Shotobi urged them to take advantage of the free forms and make their parents proud by scoring high marks.

Also speaking, a lawmaker representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Babajimi Benson, encouraged the beneficiaries to study hard.

He described education as a leveller, saying it is what bridges the gap between the rich and the poor.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akwa Ibom Gov lauds fallen heroes of Nigerian armed forces

Akwa Ibom Gov lauds fallen heroes of Nigerian armed forces

FG restates commitment to tackle food inflation in 2024

FG restates commitment to tackle food inflation in 2024

Pay attention to your health, Lagos traditional ruler urges residents

Pay attention to your health, Lagos traditional ruler urges residents

Nollywood actor 'Baba Olofa Ina' buried in Ede

Nollywood actor 'Baba Olofa Ina' buried in Ede

Chinese, Nigerian firms sign $1bn gas flaring deal

Chinese, Nigerian firms sign $1bn gas flaring deal

International community recognises Nigeria’s importance — NIIA boss

International community recognises Nigeria’s importance — NIIA boss

We're ready to partner FG on poverty reduction in Abia State - Commissioner

We're ready to partner FG on poverty reduction in Abia State - Commissioner

Share Tinubu’s rice to Nigerians now, MURIC tells NASS members

Share Tinubu’s rice to Nigerians now, MURIC tells NASS members

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide [Leadership News]

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide