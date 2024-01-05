Pay attention to your health, Lagos traditional ruler urges residents

Shotobi advised on a medical outreach at his palace in Ikorodu, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach was organised in conjunction with the Global Institute For Healthcare Advancement (GIHCA), an NGO, and Lagos Health District 2.

Shotobi said that residents should not be careless with their health.

He urged them to follow the instructions and advice of medical professionals on how best they could manage their health.

“It is of great joy to see our son, who owns GIHCA, come back from abroad to give back to the community, because the government can not do it alone.

“People should be careful with their health, they should listen to professional advice and ensure they make their health a priority,” Shotobi said.

Dr Adeyemi Gafari, Coordinator of GIHCA said the idea behind the outreach was to give back to the community, which gave him so much.

Gafar, who is a fellow of Indiana University School of Medicine, United States of America, commended the traditional ruler and the Lagos State Health District 2 for their support.

“The idea is about giving back to the community where I grew up, I am highly encouraged by the turnout and the support given to me.

“I just want all the beneficiaries to take good care of their health and monitor what they eat to avoid different kinds of diseases,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Ramat Adesesan, Head, Lagos Health District 2, urged the beneficiaries to follow the advice given to them by medical professionals and ensure they take drugs as prescribed.

Adesesan also urged the public to take their health very seriously by engaging in exercise and watching what they eat to avoid common diseases like hypertension and diabetes

NAN also reports that noodles and some other items were distributed to beneficiaries while N10,000 was given to those offered referral letters to continue with their treatment elsewhere.

Those who attended were screened for blood sugar and blood pressure.

On the sidelines of the medical outreach, Shotobi offered free JAMB forms to 120 students and urged them to read and prepare very well to score good marks.

Shotobi urged them to take advantage of the free forms and make their parents proud by scoring high marks.

Also speaking, a lawmaker representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Babajimi Benson, encouraged the beneficiaries to study hard.