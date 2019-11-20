Pastor Sunday Egbo of Christ Mercy Ministry, Ajuona Obukpa, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu, has confessed to raping one of his church members, Ukwueze Ifebuche Blessing, and an attempt to do money ritual.

Egbo, who was paraded alongside 36 other suspects at the Enugu Police Command headquarters, was said to have invited his victim for a prayer session when he had the carnal knowledge of her.

Punch reports that Egbo asked the victim to come along with the picture of her sick brother for prayers.

Narrating how the suspect committed the crime, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdulrahman said Egbo had on Saturday, September 9, 2019, took the victim to his house on her arrival, after which he brought out a magic stone, threatening to kill her should she raise an alarm.

Abdulrahman stated that Egbo ordered her to remove her clothes, but the victim refused and the pastor slapped her and tore her clothes and raped her.

“Egbo seized her pants, brassiere and brought out a small bottle and wanted to insert it in her private parts, but she struggled and ran naked to the door and shouted, which attracted neighbours who invited the police to rescue her and arrest the pastor," Abdulrahman added.

Enugu Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdulrahman, says the suspect also threatened to kill his victim (the image of Police IG, Mohammed Adamu, used for illustrative purpose) [Daily Post]

Also confessing to his attempt to do money ritual, Egbo said he approached a native doctor in Kogi in his quest to be rich.

He added that the native doctor gave him a small coffin and other items, and asked him to follow some instructions and he would become a millionaire.

Egbo stated, "I paid the native doctor N200,000 to get the coffin and flute. He told me to do certain things, after which I would get a Ghana-Must-Go bag full of money in my room.

"But after two weeks, the money did not come as the native doctor had assured me."

Speaking of the other suspects, the Police Commissioner said they were paraded for various offences ranging from conspiracy, cultism, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, murder and vandalism.