Oyinkansola Saraki, the younger sister of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has condemned Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara for demolishing the family's political home in the Ilorin area of the state.

In a statement signed by her media aide, Ayoyemi Mojoyinola and sent to Pulse, Oyinkansola said she's disappointed in the governor's decision to demolish the house.

Oyinkansola Saraki reacts to demolished 'Ile Arugbo' by incumbent Kwara government.

She said, "I congratulated Razaq on daily newspapers and various online news platform when he was elected. I also advised him not to thread the way of former governors, but be upright in serving the people of Kwara and fulfill why he was elected.

"My sister Gbemi supported Razaq and the O'toge movement against our brother's (Bukola Saraki) wish to make sure he emerged as the governor."

Oyinkasola maintained that with demolishing the house which has since stirred political controversy, the Kwara governor has confirmed that "he's fighting our late father (Olusola Saraki, not Bukola)".

She added that the state government demonstrated wickedness with no empathy. "Is this is how he wants to pay Gbemi back?" Oyinkansola questioned.

"Let me remind you that you were elected to serve the people of Kwara State not to witch-hunt my father or Bukola ? What exactly have you done for the people of Kwara State from May 2019 till date, I was skeptical when you said it will take years to repair Kwara.

"Don't forget, your atrocities before you became governor are known to some people.

"A governor of a state should be someone that has the ability and the intelligence to critically analyse situations before taking any step. Your action on this matter has proven that you are far from having the skills. You lack the skills and ability to be a good leader.

"If it's not for my brother that messed up a bit, you would not have smelt the governor seat talk-less of getting there," Oyinkansola stressed.

Pulse had reported that the state government, in the early hours of Thursday, January 2, 2020, brought down the home called 'Ile Arugbo'.

The demolished house is the political home of the Sarakis in the state.