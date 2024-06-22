Over 200 Chinese companies signal interest to collaborate with Nigeria - FG

Tuggar disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja by Alkasim Abdulkadir, Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Minister.

The minister arrived in China on June 19, on an official working visit at the invitation of Mr Wang Yi, his Chinese counterpart.

Tuggar delivered a keynote address at the China-Nigeria Business Exchange jointly organised by the Nigerian Embassy and Yingke Law Firm to ease bilateral trade, and investment and strengthen Nigeria-China business matchmaking.

“This event is a testament to our commitment to strengthening Nigeria-China relations.

“By fostering direct business engagements, we are paving the way for increased bilateral trade, investment opportunities and innovative collaborations that will benefit both nations.

“Over 200 Chinese companies took part in the event, showing a strong interest in fostering economic collaboration between the two nations,” Tuggar said.

The statement revealed that Tuggar would take part in high-level meetings, including the inaugural plenary of the Nigeria-China intergovernmental committee in Beijing and the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian.

The minister is also expected to meet with ECOWAS Ambassadors and inaugurate the 4-D Cultural Diplomacy Programme of the Renewed Hope Agenda by President Bola Tinubu at the Embassy of Nigeria.

These, according to the statement, are expected to further solidify the strategic partnership between Nigeria and China.

“The visit is aimed at deepening economic and trade collaboration, enhancing high-level exchanges and strengthening mutual support at multilateral fora.

“Outcomes from the visit include advancing Nigeria’s development drive, boosting infrastructure development, improving healthcare and educational systems, stimulating job creation and economic opportunities.

“Also, implementing bilateral agreements, increasing trade volume and diversification, attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), promoting entrepreneurship and strengthening industrial capabilities, and competitiveness,” the statement said.

The event attracted notable Nigerian dignitaries and business leaders including; Aisha Rimi, Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Khalil Suleiman Halilu, Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Oluwaseun Fakuade, Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Digital Economy, representing Governor Ekiti Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, as well as key private sector leaders including Dr Adegboyega Austen-Peters, Chairman, Dorman Long Engineering Ltd.