He said the challenges would be faced head-on with renewed determination and urgency required.

Making this known while addressing the nation via a New Year broadcast in on Friday in Abuja the president maintained that as elected President and Commander-in-Chief he had no option but to ensure the safety of lives and property of all citizens.

He also pledged to continue to listen to viable advice and suggestions on how best to address these challenges for the nation’s progress.

He said: “In the midst of all these challenges, I had initially pledged that as your elected President and Commander-in-Chief, I would ensure that these ongoing challenges will be faced head-on with renewed determination and with all the appropriateness and urgency required.

“Your voices have been heard and we would continue to listen to you, and all the key stakeholders who are committed to the unity of Nigeria to ensure that every region of this nation is safe for us all, while guaranteeing that the future is also secure for the coming generation.’’

The president, who saluted the courage of the nation’s youth, reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to securing the future of the youth.

He noted with delight that many of the young people had been excelling in various spheres of life including sports, entertainment, information and communication technology, commerce and globally recognised as achievers.

“I wish to also use this occasion of New Year to reaffirm my commitment to the people of Nigeria, especially the youth who need our collective encouragement and support. In securing this nation we need to secure the future of our youth.

“Our young people are our most valuable natural resource, at home and abroad. Their ingenuity, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit is evident to all.

“Many of our young people are excelling in various spheres of life including sports, entertainment, information and communication technology, commerce and are globally recognized as achievers.

“As a Government we are committed to actively engaging with the creative energies of our young people,’’ he said.

Buhari said the executive arm would continue to partner with the legislature to develop an enabling environment to turn the youths passions into ideas that could be supported, groomed and scaled across the country.

According to him, this will create vast opportunities in fintech, agriculture, business process startups and in the entertainment industry.

“The year 2021 will indeed be a year where we will work to reinforce the hopes of fellow Nigerians in the vision of a united and progressive Nigeria,’’ he further emphasised.

He said the administration would continue focusing on delivering key strategic priorities under its “SEA” — Security, Economy and Anti-Corruption — Agenda.

He, however, urged the citizens as they celebrate the new year 2021 to also “acknowledge the passing away of our brothers and sisters who did not make it into this New Year."