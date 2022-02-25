RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Our officers' identity cards also serve as arrest warrants - NDLEA

The NDLEA urges Nigerians to desist from attacking their officers.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared that the identity cards carried by officers of the agency also double as arrest warrants.

The agency's Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi made this known during a Space session held on the agency's official Twitter account on Friday, February 25, 2022.

This is coming days after the NDLEA came under severe criticisms over the manner in which its officers conduct searches and arrest of drug suspects.

Some Nigerians are of the opinion that the NDLEA operatives should present either a search or an arrest warrant before making a move on any suspects.

While debunking such suggestions, Babafemi clarified that the NDLEA laws permit that once an operative presents their identity card, it automatically stands as an arrest warrant.

He commended the officers of the agency for their incredible efforts to tackle the menace of drug abuse and trafficking in the society and urged well-meaning Nigerians to join the NDLEA in riding the country of the drug scourge.

Babafemi also appealed to Nigerians to stop the act of resisting arrest and to also desist from attacking NDLEA operatives while on official duties.

The agency came under the spotlight recently after a video of its officials harassing and manhandling music stars, Mohbad and Zinoleesky went viral online.

Our officers' identity cards also serve as arrest warrants - NDLEA

