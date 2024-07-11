ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Nurudeen Shotayo

Otti said the first batch of beneficiaries of the credit facility include petty traders, farmers, and artisans.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

Beneficiaries of the credit facility were drawn from the 184 electoral wards in the South-East state.

The Governor inaugurated the disbursement in Umuahia, the state capital, on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Speaking at the event, Otti described the scheme as a strategic economic emancipation of small business owners, especially those in rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the multiplier effect of the programme will lift the beneficiaries' dependants from abject poverty.

According to the Governor, the scheme, which is earmarked to attract 10,000 beneficiaries, perfectly aligns with his government's strategic development agenda geared towards improving the welfare of the people.

He maintained that the scope of the initiative is targeted beyond the present, stressing that the projection is to boost the economy in the long run.

“Thousands of the beneficiaries selected for this batch are petty traders, farmers, and artisans who have over the years toiled on their own without the kind of structured support that their peers from other parts of the world take for granted.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

“Our model is geared towards improving production, creating jobs and reducing poverty. Our target is beyond the present number of beneficiaries, which is to reach about 100, 000 businesses directly over the next 36 months because we are optimistic that today’s beneficiaries will put in honest effort to repay the loans in time so that others can benefit.

“The projection is that the injection of about N1bn into the economy of the various communities in the state through the interest-free revolving loan scheme will ultimately lead to a jump in the volume of agricultural outputs brought to the markets in the short to medium term, new orders for business inputs, and a measurable rise in the value of the gross domestic product of the local communities,” Otti said.

The Governor gave the assurance that all the appropriate mechanisms for monitoring the scheme would be put in place.

He added that as soon as a measurable rise in business consciousness amongst the grassroots people becomes visible, the government would partner with international development institutions and agencies to increase the pool of funds available for borrowing.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Labour insists on ₦250k minimum wage demand after meeting with Tinubu

Labour insists on ₦250k minimum wage demand after meeting with Tinubu

Help us with useful and credible information - EFCC boss begs Nigerians

Help us with useful and credible information - EFCC boss begs Nigerians

With LG autonomy judgment, over 50% of Nigeria's problems solved - NULGE

With LG autonomy judgment, over 50% of Nigeria's problems solved - NULGE

Judge says Ganduje’s misappropriation trial must continue even in his absence

Judge says Ganduje’s misappropriation trial must continue even in his absence

Court sends sacked Power minister to Kuje prison over alleged ₦33bn fraud

Court sends sacked Power minister to Kuje prison over alleged ₦33bn fraud

Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Protesting youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue, says official [Vanguard News]

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

18 months after Governor Dapo Abiodun commissioned Agbara Fire Service Station amid fanfare, the station remains inoperative.

18 months after inauguration, Agbara Fire Station stays locked without equipment