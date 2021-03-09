It will be recalled that as part of the events lined up for Prof Osinbajo’s birthday last year, 100 young entrepreneurs received business-defining grants of N1 million each that helped grow and advance their businesses, among other incubator support services from close friends and associates of ‘Prof’ as he is fondly called under the auspices of ‘The March 8th Initiative”.

These “Friends of Prof’ conceptualized "The March 8th Initiative” to inspire and promote communal, entrepreneurial and public-spirited endeavours within Nigeria in honour of his birthday.

In a statement, the Group which organizes the annual March 8th Initiative stated that for this year’s celebration, the Initiative is expanding its reach and scope with a view to imparting a broader spectrum of Nigerians.

First, the Annual Entrepreneurship Development Programme has been reorganized into four categories providing more opportunities for young Nigerians between 18 and 35 years old, giving one-off business grants, ranging from N100,000 to N1,000,000 to small businesses in Nigeria. The four categories cover varying stages of small business growth as follows: Big Idea Business Challenge, Business Support Challenge, Catalyst Support Challenge and the Bold Innovation Challenge.

Secondly, in addition to the Entrepreneurship Development Programme, the March 8th Initiative will recognize health workers nationwide who, in the face of a global pandemic, demonstrated exemplary courage, compassion, diligence, hard work and professionalism in carrying out their duties. Individuals are requested to nominate any health worker who has shown these qualities for a reward of N1 Million under a Health Grant Reward Category that acknowledges their invaluable service to our communities.

Osinbajo at 64: Friends announce 2021 empowerment programme

Additionally, the March 8th Initiative is undertaking a nationwide Ophthalmological intervention to provide succour in the form of surgeries and other therapeutic care for cataracts and other eye defects.

The Group stated that entries will open at 12.00 a.m on Monday, the 8th of March, 2021 and close at 11:59 p.m on Sunday, the 14th of March, 2021. All entries except those for “My Big Idea Business Challenge” must be submitted at www.march8th.ng

Nigerians have been consequently implored to visit the website to nominate a deserving health worker of their choice, as well as to apply for any of the grant categories that is applicable to them.

