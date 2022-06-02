Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Ordinary President kicked off the fundraising campaign on Berekete Family, a radio show dedicated to addressing human right issues of everyday Nigerians.

Isah, while speaking on the initiative, expressed that the campaign is not to put down the government, but to support the government's efforts in resolving the issue.

In a tweet, Isah addressed President Muhammadu Buhari, telling him that there is suffering among citizens.

Speaking on his radio show, The human right activist also accused people around the President of not reporting the the true state of the Nation. He then advised that the president sends trustworthy delegates, in disguise, to infiltrate the society and get the "real feelings of the people."

"Mr President sir, incase you are not aware students have been on strike for months now and there is no sign that ASUU is about to call off the strike. What they are asking for is N18 billion. You are not the one that made the agreement with them but government is continuous.

"You came, you took over the office of someone who took the decision on behalf of that office. Occupying the office now, you have no other option that to see it through or renegotiate."

Isah went on to announce his bid to help the government raise 18million for ASUU within two weeks.

He also noted that student Tweeps have also shown enthusiasm towards helping out. According to him some students have pledged between N50 to N50,000 to help raise the funds for ASUU.

ASUU started a one month warning strike on February 14, 2022, to demand that the Federal government fulfils the 2009 agreement.

The agreement signed by the FG with the union requires that the government commit N200 billion annually for five years to the revitalisation of the sector. To meet this segment of the ASUU demand, the Federal Government must cough out N1 trillion.

The union also said the government refused to include earned academic allowances in the 2022 budget as promised.