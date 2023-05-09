The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ooni urges Obi and Atiku’s supporters to embrace Tinubu's govt

Bayo Wahab

Ooni says putting the country on the right path to greatness should be a collective effort of everyone.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]
Speaking in Lagos on Monday, May 8, 2023, Ooni while hosting a delegation sent by William Ruto, the president of Kenya said it's time for Nigerians to embrace the country’s diversity.

In his address, the monarch urged supporters of the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party, Peter Obi to lay their arms and embrace the government of Tinubu.

He said that the election has come and gone adding that putting the country on the right path to greatness should be a collective effort of everyone.

“As the presidential inauguration approaches, I beseech you all, young and old, Obidients and Atikulates, hopeful and weary, amiable and passionate, to lay down your arms,” he said.

“There is no reason to waste time looking back; all we have is today and the future. Now is the time to embrace our diversity and uniqueness.

“We may differ in opinions and approaches to achieving a better Nigeria, but we all want a nation we can be proud of. Let us come together to support the vision of Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua.”

Some of the guests at the event include Francis Koskie, Kenya’s chief of staff; Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Group; Harry Ebohen, CEO of Propetrol; Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun state; and Kunmi Demuren, a fintech executive.

