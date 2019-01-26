Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, says the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen and his replacement is an attempt by the Presidency to "truncate democracy" and throw the country into anarchy.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Terve Akase, on Saturday, January 26, 2019, Governor Ortom noted that "by the unconstitutional sacking of the CJN, the presidency has demonstrated that it does not believe in the rule of law, due process and the principle of separation of powers.

"The suspension of the CJN is not only a slap on the judiciary but the action also exposes the present administration's desperate self-succession bid at the expense of the country's unity and its continued existence.

"The Governor wondered why the current administration "which has no antecedent of respecting court orders" acted swiftly relying on a 'directive' from the Code of Conduct Tribunal to suspend the CJN.

He said the "hurried removal" of Justice Onnoghen appears to have the "imprints of the cabal" which the President's wife said is running the government.

Governor Ortom advised the Presidency to remember that its integrity is at stake and should reverse the CJN's suspension in the interest of the country.

The Governor accused the All Progressives Congress administration of "leaving no one in doubt regarding its agenda to manipulate the 2019 elections".

He urged all Nigerians to reject the illegal removal of CJN Onnoghen and every other attempt by the ruling APC to cause constitutional crisis in the country.